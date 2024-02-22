The crisis in Jigawa State House of Assembly was put to rest on Wednesday as the state lawmakers passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker of the House, Haruna Aliyu.

Heavy security presence had been noticed on Tuesday at the gates of the Assembly complex in Dutse, allegedly deployed by the authorities to scuttle an attempt by some lawmakers to remove the speaker.

Mr Aliyu was at the time on an official visit to Saudi Arabia in a delegation of top officials of the state led by Governor Umar Namadi. He returned on Tuesday to a rousing welcome by residents.

Mr Aliyu presided at Wednesday’s sitting of the Assembly where the lawmakers passed the vote of confidence on him before all the 30 members posed for a group photograph.

The member representing Mallammadori Local Government Area, Hamza Ibrahim, moved the motion for the vote and was seconded by the member representing Garki Local Government Area, Abdu Ila.

Mr Ibrahim said the leadership of the Eight Assembly, under Mr Aliyu, was performing its constitutional responsibilities and complementing the state government’s effort to develop the state.

In their respective contributions, members representing Guri, Buji, Fagam, Yankwashi, Kazaure, Bulangu, and Kafin Hausa and others hailed the speaker and Governor Namadi for initiating pro-people policies in the nine months since they came to office.

In his remarks, Mr Aliyu thanked the members for the confidence reposed in his leadership by the members and pledged to continue to carry all of them along.

He said the vote signifies unity and solidarity among the members in working to improve the quality of lives of the people of Jigawa State.

Mr Aliyu said the vote of confidence passed on him and the governor was an acknowledgement of their commitment to good governance and implementation of policies that benefit the citizens and contribute to the overall growth of the state.

