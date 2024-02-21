The 2024 Abuja Doctor Maths Competition, which features mathematics competition, multiplication challenge and Chess, was hosted by Christabel Private School Wuye, Abuja, with over 20 Abuja schools making it to the grand finale.

At the grand finale held over the weekend, the organisers of the event, led by Augustine Akhigbe, said the event is organised to provide learners in Abuja the exposure to competitions and make the children know that to win the prize money, “You must rise above the resident competitions you have in your school.

“The competition is for those who want to be good in Mathematics, Multiplication and Chess. As you keep exposing yourself for contests, you will continually improve and overcome the challenges of speed and accuracy, preparing you as a future winner.”

He admonished everyone to see themselves as winners for getting to this stage of the competition but added that at this stage, “only your speed and accuracy will keep you on top.

“At the end of the event, some learners went home with various amounts of cash prizes for being among the top three per category,” he said.

The winners

At least six competition categories were held at the event: The Mathematics Junior Secondary, Mathematics Upper Primary Category, Mathematics Lower Primary Category, Multiplication Challenge Upper Primary / Junior Secondary Category, Multiplication Challenge Lower Primary, and Chess Under 15 Competition.

Wisdom Ekom (Christabel Private School, Wuye Abuja) came first at the Mathematics Junior Secondary, Ojo Ronald (Christabel Private School, Wuye Abuja) came second while Davina Chukwurah Kamsi (Destiny Christian Academy) came third.

For the Mathematics Upper Primary Category, Edionabasi Idongesit Nta-Wilson (Christabel Private School, Wuye Abuja), came first, Edrissa Omovbude (Christabel Private School, Wuye Abuja) came second. In contrast, Abdulsalam Abdulsalam (Doveland), came third.

In the Mathematics Lower Primary Category, Ugochukwu Emesim (Funville Academy, Apo) came first, Ummulkhairi Jibirila (Christabel Private School, Wuye Abuja) came second, while the third position went to Alaya Yahaya (Christabel Private School, Wuye Abuja)

Chukwurah Emeka Joshua (Christabel Private School, Wuye Abuja) came first at the Multiplication Challenge Upper Primary / Juniour Secondary Category, Shonubi John De Great (Christabel Private School, Wuye Abuja) came second. In contrast, Chukwurah Kamsi Davina (Destiny Christian Academy), came third.

In the Multiplication Challenge Lower Primary, Jemimah Ayeni (Christabel Private School, Wuye Abuja) came first, Ugochukwu Emesim (Funville Academy, Apo) came second, while Blessed Praise (Philos Int. Academy, Dutse Sokale, Abuja) came third.

Charles Oro (Christabel Private School, Wuye Abuja) came first at the Chess Under 15 Competition, and Blossom Ekom (Christabel Private School, Wuye Abuja) came second. In contrast, Kelvin Ojo (Christabel Private School, Wuye Abuja) came third.

“The winner of the Junior Secondary category, Wisdom Ekom, said he was so happy to make it this time. He said the questions were tough, but he did his best to solve as many as possible within thirty minutes. Ronald Ojo, who came second, said he was very happy to get the cash prize, and this will encourage him to study more,” Mr Akhigbe said, reflecting on their performance.

“Davina, the only girl among the top three mathematicians, said she was happy to come third and will work harder to prepare for the next competition next term.

“Jemimah Ayeni, who can be described as the biggest discovery of the competition, performed so well to the amazement of those in her category, as she doubled the point of the person who came second,” he added.

Doctor Maths Mathematical Competition is an event whose objective is to provide a platform to help Nigerian students discover their talent and potential. Apart from the prizes won, the competition organisers, in partnership with the Private School Teachers’ Union of Nigeria, issued certificates to the winners.

