A non-profit drawing on youth innovative power to advance sustainable development, NUDGE Initiative, has launched an advocacy project to promote blue economy in Nigeria.

The blue economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem.

According to a statement by the group, the Blue Economy Youth Advocacy Project (BEYA Project) comes on the heels of the federal government’s resolve to maximise Nigeria’s ocean and coastal resources for economic growth, with the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

A statement by the Blue Economy Youth Advocacy Project Lead, Shakir Akorede, said the sector has the full potential to rescue Nigeria from its current economic troubles, especially in the face of falling oil revenues amidst the global shift towards a zero-carbon world economy by 2050.

“Nigeria’s massive coastline of about 420 nautical miles, abundant marine resources, and an exclusive economic zone of 200 nautical miles remain untapped opportunities for economic prosperity,” he said.

The wealth in and around the oceans, seas, coastal areas, and waterways can create over $70 billion in yearly revenue for the country in addition to millions of jobs, the statement said.

However, the organisation noted that optimising ocean-based industries, such as marine fishing and processing, marine aquaculture, shipbuilding, maritime freight transport, maritime tourism, and renewable energy, requires enhanced labour, new technologies, creativity, and innovation.

“This is where the youth come in,” Mr Akorede said.

“With about 70% of the country under 30 years old, young people are the key to unlocking the potential of the blue economy. Aside from demographic power, Nigerian youth are the country’s innovation powerhouse, a critical need to build a thriving blue economy.”

The BEYA Project, funded by the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund, would engage the ministry and government agencies in the areas of policy development, stakeholder engagement, and blue advocacy, mainstreaming opportunities and viable career options for young people across the blue economy sub-sectors. It will in future organise hackathons to promote youth innovation for sustainable ocean development, blue economy startups, and innovative blue governance.

As the BEYA Project explores avenues and advocates for investment in youth skills and entrepreneurship within the sector, it is also working on mainstreaming youth aspirations into the ministry’s long, short, and medium-term plans to ensure that the youth are actively involved in the development of the blue economy in Nigeria.

