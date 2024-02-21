The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, on Tuesday, at the police headquarters in the state, paraded 11 suspected killers of a traditional ruler in the state.

The victim, Patrick Ezugwu, the traditional ruler of Akutara, Adani Autonomous Community in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of the state, was killed at about 9 p.m. on 24 December by some hoodlums.

Mr Uzuegbu identified the suspects as Ikenna Okafor, 29; Charles Eze, 23; Amobi Okeke, 33; Chukwuma Agu 38; Emmanuel Udealor (a.k.a. “Alhaji”) 44; Friday Obeta, 21; Ekwe Ikechukwu, 35; Ugwu Osmond Osita, 49; Chukwuebuka Nzekwe, 25; Kingsley Aniche, 35, and Ikowa Isaiah, 29 – all males.

The police commissioner said Messrs Okafor and Eze were first arrested before they led police operatives to arrest others.

He said apart from killing the monarch, the 11 suspects were also behind the kidnap of a politician in the state, Vitalis Nwankwo, alongside four others, who were released after payment of ransom.

Mr Uzuegbu also paraded 72 others arrested for various crimes, ranging from kidnapping, car snatching, gun-running, and robbery.

The police commissioner said the suspects were arrested in different operations between January and February 2024, adding that some of them had been convicted and sentenced by various courts while others would be arraigned after investigations.

Several vehicles, mobile phones, vandalised cables, arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects during the operations, according to the police.

“There is no doubt that the task of tackling the increasing security challenges in our society is daily becoming daunting. Nonetheless, the assurance I bring the way of the good people of Enugu State is that we will remain focused and unflinching in our commitment to enthrone a crime-free and peaceful environment for all and sundry to thrive in their legitimate enterprises,” Mr Uzuegbu said.

The police chief urged residents of the state to remain law-abiding, security conscious and continue to support the police, with “credible and actionable security information” to aid the fight against crimes.

