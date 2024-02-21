The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has cautioned Abuja residents to pay their taxes and levies to designated AMAC accounts to avoid falling victim to fake revenue collectors.

The Chairman of the Council, Christopher Maikalangu, gave the warning while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

He frowned at a situation where taxpayers in Abuja preferred to pay cash to fake agents and get a reduction instead of paying to the council’s bank account for accountability.

Mr Maikalangu emphasised that only taxpayers who presented bank tellers of their payment into the council’s account would be accepted.

“The general public is hereby advised not to pay cash to any technical partner or their representatives to avoid falling victims of fake revenue collectors operating illegally within the Council.

“Except for daily ticketing and mobile advertisement, remember that when you pay cash, it is assumed that you have not paid at all and you will pay twice,” he said.

According to him, the collection of revenue is not as easy as many people imagined and that informed the setting up of a taskforce when he assumed office.

“In fact, we recorded good results in 2023, that’s why I am relying on the task force to help in arresting revenue leakages abetted by fake revenue agents,” he said.

He urged residents to call mobile telephone numbers, 07055550346 and 07055550246 to confirm the authenticity and proper designated bank details before making any payment.

“After payment, your evidence of payment will be verified by AMAC task force,” he added.

Mr Maikalangu acknowledged that one of the major challenges he inherited upon assumption of office was fake revenue consultants.

He commended the AMAC Revenue Task Force for its efforts in apprehending and prosecuting the perpetrators.

Mr Maikalangu warned that any partner caught producing its own receipts and documents risks licence revocation and criminal prosecution.

He added that measures were being implemented to collect revenues without resorting to force and eliminate revenue leakages.

On his part, the Chairman of AMAC Revenue and Security Taskforce, Yunusa Yusuf, disclosed that the task force had arrested and prosecuted 68 illegal revenue agents.

According to him, steps were also underway to digitise revenue payment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The chairman has engaged ICT consultants to digitise our activities.

“Very soon, you will sit and get demand notice and we will be monitoring those who have paid and those who have not paid,” he said.

(NAN)

