Vice President Kashim Shettima has demanded stronger synergy and adoption of technology from key players in the public and private sectors to further enhance the business environment in Nigeria.

Mr Shettima made the demand on Tuesday as the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) commenced its 90-day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan.

The PEBEC action plan underscores the commitment of the Tinubu administration to delivering impactful reforms, working with the Ministry, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to foster a conducive business environment and improve the perception of the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The vice president who gave the charge during the second PEBEC meeting he chaired at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, noted that a robust engagement among stakeholders and the adopting of relevant technology will help in addressing bottlenecks experienced by operators in the nation’s entry points as well as in the area of business regulation.

The 90-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator aligns with the PEBEC’s Regulatory Reforms Workstream, focusing on eight key indicators designed to deliver measurable growth across industries while institutionalising MDA-led reforms through BFA 2022 compliance.

The eight key indicators which are being actively monitored over the next 90 days include review and update on MDA Service Level Agreements; Track MDA Transparency Reforms; Track MDA Efficiency Reforms; Track Entry & Exit (Airport) Reforms; Track Port Operations Reforms; Facilitate National Single Window Project; AgroExport Reforms and Manufacturing for Export Reforms.

While the plan will be implemented in close collaboration with stakeholders, PEBEC is to provide regular updates on the Accelerator’s progress.

Earlier in her presentation, the Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, stated that the 90-day Accelerator will deliver measurable export-focused impact for productivity and competitiveness across key sectors to improve the Nigerian business environment and support the economic initiatives of the Tinubu administration.

She emphasised the need to approach the next 90 days with a sense of urgency and purpose to rapidly improve Nigeria’s business climate by collaborating with the private sector and demonstrating commitment to the overall well-being of Nigerians, particularly in these challenging times.

The 90-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan kick-off was preceded by an engagement session on Monday, 19 February with PEBEC Priority MDA Reform Champions.

During this collaborative session, the reform champions were apprised of the 90-day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan along with performance tracking mechanisms.

The mechanisms include fortnightly performance tracking meetings and a highly anticipated town hall meeting to be hosted by the vice president in Q2 2024.

Also present at the meeting were Justice Tijjani Abubakar who represented the Chief Justice of Nigeria; Senate Committee Chairman on Industry, Trade and Investment, Sadiq Umar; Ministers of Industry, Trade & Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite; Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam; Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Minister of State for FCT, Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, among others.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

20th February 2024

