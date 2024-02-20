A foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has advocated the establishment of constabulary police in line with Sections 105 to 109 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

Mr Okechukwu, a former director general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), warned that state police could be abused by state governors, the same way they allegedly breached other democratic institutions, such as the judiciary, legislature and the local government system.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday last week met with the state governors in Abuja during which they considered “the possibility of setting up state police.”

A bill seeking the creation of state police passed the second reading in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Mr Okechukwu said on Tuesday that it is far better to progressively migrate from the Special Constabulary of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to state police, to avoid relying on decisions taken amidst palpable grief.

He implored all to take time and peruse the NPF Act 2020 to examine the pure kernels and appreciate the content relevance of constabulary police and the imperative to overhaul the NPF in addressing the same deteriorating insecurity.

Mr Okechukwu pointed out that the Special Constabulary is a silver bullet which will resolve the intense paradox of public paranoia against the NPF which failed to secure Nigerians and the state governors who he claimed have scant regard for the rule of law.

“I agree that there is horrible and terrible grief in the land and that NPF itself needs rejig hence the imperative of urgent solution; however, state police in my considered view is politics of grievance, which outcome maybe be worse than the solution envisaged given the anti-democratic antecedents of the custodians of the sub-national units and poor financial status of some states.

“We all contributed in no small measure to escalating the insecurity and gross inequality in the first place and the solution cannot be carving out Kingdoms for Emperors. In sum, my recommendation is that the establishment of a Special Constabulary, in line with Sections 105 to 109 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020; is a better solution than that of using one stone to kill two birds at once.” Mr Okechukwu submitted.

The former VON DG said what the country needs, as a matter of urgent national importance, is a well trained, and well equipped Special Constabulary with a sophisticated arsenal to contain kidnappers, terrorists and insurgents, without authoritarian antics, adding “This is especially when they will be recruited from indigenes of the given state in collaboration with the governors, albeit local community based with tiny federal strings for necessary moderation.”

Mr Okechukwu added, “Whereas, one understood the metastasis of grief, helplessness, despair, despondency, and the sordid scenario of a country overwhelmed by insecurity; it will be less strategic in the midst of confusion to hastily throw away the baby and the bathe water.

“For when careful consideration gazetted that majority of our dear governors are more or less akin to emperors, who are constantly in the breach of fine democratic tenets and civil liberties, in addendum have stymied our local councils and have blatantly mangled state judiciary and state legislatures into rubber stamps; my dear countrymen, does it in all intents and purposes make altruistic sense to further empower emperors?”

He therefore, appealed for understanding “as progressive migration from Special Constabulary to state police by then our tempers must have calmed down and we all must have learnt to obey the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

