The Presidential Committee of Victims Support Fund (PCVSF) has initiated a N250 million scheme for the rehabilitation of communities displaced by the Christmas Eve attacks of last year in Plateau State.

This was revealed on Monday by the chairman of the committee, Theophilus Danjuma, a retired army general and former Minister of Defence, at the inauguration of the scheme in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The Nigerian government established the PCVSF in July 2014 at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency as a non-military response to the terror activities.

Members of PCVSF were drawn from the private sector, humanitarian and development agencies, security agencies, government agencies as well as civil society and religious organisations.

The committee was established with a primary purpose to assist people affected by insecurity in the North-east of Nigeria,

Scope of VSF

Mr Danjuma, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Programmes and Operations, Toyin Akerele-Ogunsiyi, said the planned intervention in the Plateau crisis include initiatives for peacebuilding, food distribution, education, economic generation and psychosocial assistance.

Under the initiative, Mr Danjuma said the VSF will spend more than N250 million on projects in Bassa, Barkin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas of the state.

“You will recall that VSF was established in 2014 with the mandate to provide support to victims of insecurity in the North-East,” the former minister stated.

‘’But recently, our mandate has been expanded to cover states like Plateau to improve livelihoods and build communities affected by conflicts.

‘’Our mandate includes distribution of foodstuffs, educational materials, including training of teachers, income generation by providing equipment and machines to the victims to start small businesses, peacebuilding, and water and sanitation, among others.

‘’Through this intervention, we intend to reach out to thousands of victims in the state and the aim is to alleviate the sufferings of those affected by the recent unrest in the state.”

Governor Mutfwang assures return of displaced communities

In his remarks as he officially launched the programme, Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang, said it will help victims of communal attacks in the state.

The governor promised that all the displaced people will return to their original homes.

‘’Our goal is for the displaced members of our community to return to their ancestral homes as soon as possible.

‘’We don’t want to keep our people for too long in the Internally Displaced Persons camps; we will do all it takes to get them back to their ancestral homes.

‘’But before we get to that point, these people must eat to have the strength to overcome the odds that lie ahead.

READ ALSO: Attacks continue in Plateau community despite curfew

‘’This is why we are grateful to VSF for this gesture and I want to assure you that all these items will get to the actual beneficiaries,’’ he said.

Crisis on the Plateau

Hundreds of people have been killed or displaced in recent communal crises in Plateau State.

At least 115 people were killed in December when gunmen attacked the communities in Barkin-Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu LGAs on the night of 24 December.

The state has a history of inter-ethnic and inter-religious conflicts that have several times led to carnage.

For instance, 10 persons were killed and about 30 properties destroyed in Ta’agbe hamlet in Bassa LGA in November of 2021 by armed individuals suspected to be robbers.

