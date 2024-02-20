The president of Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA), Makoto Kitanaka, said the Japanese firm is committed to advancing climate-smart (decarbonisation cropping systems) in Nigeria and across the African continent, particularly among the smallholder farmers across the region to achieve food security.

The official disclosed this while delivering his remarks at the SAA Nigeria Annual Stakeholders Workshop in Zaria on Tuesday.

“As we unite with the shared goal of advancing the agricultural sector in Nigeria and across Africa amidst evolving global challenges. The Sasakawa Africa Association is committed to supporting transformative work on this continent especially for smallholder farmers who are central in our mission,” Mr Kitanaka said.

He explained that the organisation’s work in Nigeria and Africa aims at empowering African farmers with knowledge to secure food, nutrition and tackle global challenges such as climate change, soil degradation, malnutrition and poverty.

This year, Mr Kitanaka stated that they are spotlighting the decarbonisation of the cropping system in Africa.

This, he said, is a key theme to guide Nigeria and the continent towards sustainable agricultural growth in the face of climate adversity.

“However, we recognise that without revitalising the soil and enhancing agricultural productivity, decarbonisation efforts are ineffective,” he noted.

This understanding, Mr Kitanaka said, is fundamental to SAA’s strategy which promotes regenerative agriculture for smallholder farmers by prioritising soil health and crop yield which are crucial foundations for sustainable decarbonisation.

Decarbonising rice farms

In October last year, PREMIUM TIMES reported how farmers across communities in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, gathered in the Assakio community to celebrate their harvest following their adoption of new farming technology.

The farmers, both women and men, who are into rice production on a small scale, assembled to narrate the effectiveness of a new climate-smart model of farming they were exposed to four months ago by SAA officials to improve crop yield and their livelihoods.

The farmers told PREMIUM TIMES that they were exposed to new rice farming technologies described as “Bokashi and Biochar” to decarbonise rice farms in the state amidst climate change effects such as drought and flooding.

Broader sustainability

Understanding the significance of these technologies for the livelihood of smallholder farmers and broader sustainability of African agriculture, Mr Kitanaka said they are advocating the use of soil amendment such as biochar and bokashi along with urea deep placement techniques.

“These practices form an integral part of our broader strategies to introduce decarbonization technologies to farmers aiming to reduce carbon footprint and enhance soil health,” he said.

Additionally, Mr Kitanaka spoke about the development of a device that repeats the cutting-edge integration of internet or censor (Ekakashi) and AI supported by a grant by the Japanese government and technical collaboration with a Japanese private company.

“This technology collects environmental data and analyses it to recommend optimum cultivation methods bringing the wisdom of prompt science to our farmers’ fingertips,” he noted.

In Nasarawa State, the official said they are introducing an innovative device developed by a Japanese company that produces briquettes from rice husks with zero carbon dioxide emissions.

This initiative, he said, is a testament to SAA’s commitment to sustainable agricultural practice and dedication to environmental stewardship.

“The collaboration highlights the global partnership between Japan and Nigeria aiming to bring cutting-edge technologies to the forefront of African agriculture,” he added.

However, Mr Kitanaka hinted that the journey towards sustainable agriculture and the pursuit of decarbonisation cannot be achieved by SAA alone, noting that the initiative requires a collaborative approach that includes capacity building and development of infrastructure, market access and sustained support system for farmers and extension workers.

For decarbonisation, the SAA president said introducing further reclined technologies and supporting small-scale renewable energy projects are practical steps.

Additionally, he said promoting water efficiency practices in agriculture is essential and ensuring ongoing support for extension workers and for farmers to adopt these low-carbon practices is crucial.

“We look to the government and partners to support initiatives such as facilitating access to solar power irrigation systems and providing training in sustainable farming techniques,” he added.

Concerns

On his part, SAA Nigeria’s Country Director, Godwin Atser, during his presentation said Nigerian farmers are “trapped in poverty due to low productivity.”

Comparing Nigeria with India, Mr Atser explained that in 2022, the average annual income of a cereal farmer in India is $2,168 per annum and that average yield is 4.0 tons per hectare.

However, he noted that the annual income of a cereal farmer in Northern Nigeria in a corresponding year stood at $489 per annum, while average yield is pegged at 1.7 tons per hectare.

“Nigerian farmers are back where Indian farmers were in the early 1970s. Low productivity is a major cause of rural poverty,” he said.

He said climate change is having significant impacts on Nigeria across various sectors, particularly the changes in the rainfall patterns, increased temperatures and extreme weather events (droughts and floods), are affecting the country’s agricultural output.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

