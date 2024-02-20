The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the arrest and prosecution of a native doctor in the state for alleged torture and violent killing of animals.

The native doctor, identified simply as Nnabuikem, popularly known as ‘High Chief Enenie Nwa ite,’ hails from Ovoko, a community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Nnabuikem was seen in several video clips uploaded on his Facebook page torturing and violently killing animals, apparently to perform rituals for his clients.

In one of the clips, the native doctor was seen pounding a live chameleon and a cat in a mortar while making some incantations.

He was seen in another clip violently slitting the throat of a ram in a river, after which he threw the ram’s head and body separately into the river.

An unidentified woman, dressed in white garment, was seen standing in the river while the native doctor performed sacrifices on her.

Arrest, prosecution

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Monday, said the commissioner directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to work in collaboration with Nsukka Area Command of the police to investigate the incident and carry out the arrest and prosecution of the native doctor.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the commissioner condemned the alleged action of the native doctor, describing it as “barbaric and primitive” in the 21st century.

He quoted the commissioner as saying that laws prohibiting cruelty to animals exist in the state.

Mr Uzuegbu, according to the statement, urged individuals and organisations within and outside Nigeria who have seen the viral video clips to keep faith with the police to ensure justice in the matter.

The police commissioner assured that both the native doctor and his cohorts will be prosecuted within the ambit of the law.

