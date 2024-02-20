No fewer than 25 persons have shown interest in contesting in the April governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

Although the governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is expected to officially join the race very soon, the number of aspirants has continued to swell.

Sources at the Ondo party secretariat of the APC said a good number of aspirants have written to the chairperson, Ade Adetimehin, expressing their intent to contest.

Those aspiring include former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Oladunni Odu; former member of the House of Representatives, Mayowa Akinfolarin; former member who represented the State on the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olugbenga Edema; retired Director of Finance at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Olumide Ohunyeye, and business mogul and incumbent Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim.

Others include former Commissioner for the Environment in the state, Sola Ebisemi; two-time governorship candidate in the state (2012 and 2016), Olusola Oke; the Executive Director (Engineering and Technical Services) at Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited, Ifeoluwa Oyedele; APC National Vice Chair (South-west), Isaac Kekemeke; former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Adedayo Faduyile; Paul Akintelure; Olusola Iji; Jimi Odimayo; Matthew Oyerinmade; Funmilayo Adekojo, and former Finance Commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa.

Director of Publicity of the party, Steve Otaloro, confirmed that those listed have indicated interest in running for governorship. He, however, noted that there were others yet to do any formal indication, but who had made their intentions known to the public.

He noted that a lot of political activities were being slowed down because of the funeral activities of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, assuring that the momentum might pick up after the final rites were concluded.

Mr Aiyedatiwa came close to announcing his interest in the race when he told his guests last week that he had the blessing of the late Akeredolu to become the next governor of Ondo State.

He had argued that contrary to speculations, he had a cordial relationship with the late governor, much so that he wanted him as his successor.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that some aspirants are lobbying the APC leaders to seek their endorsement for the ticket.

Fears are rife among the aspirants that the choice of President Bola Tinubu, who is believed to have a vested interest in who becomes the next governor, could be the deciding factor.

The declaration by the national secretariat that there will be no automatic ticket for the governor, has also piled pressure on Mr Aiyedatiwa, who is now seeking endorsement from the public.

“The party is looking for those who are loyal and who are core Progressives, and not just one with a big name,” a party source said.

“That is why even the governor is not sure of getting the ticket yet, let alone others who are uncertain about what the leaders would decide,” he added.

