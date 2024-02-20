The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Niger State says it will embark on an indefinite strike over the failure of the state government to meet its demands.

The Niger State Chapter of the NLC had presented some demands to the state government but it said the government failed to honour them.

It, however, said its doors were still open for negotiation.

The congress in a letter to Governor Mohammed Bago, dated February 19 and signed by its chairman, Idrees Lafene, and the chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Ibrahim Gana, said the strike would begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The letter was made available to journalists in Minna, the state capital on Tuesday.

“We are writing in furtherance to our earlier letter of ultimatum Ref no. OL/NS/040/GEN/Vol 4/29 dated 20/12/23 and the deadlock on settlement of issues as a result of negotiations with the Niger State Government Committee,” the letter stated.

“We wish to formally inform the Government that effective 8 am on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, that Niger State workers shall commence an indefinite strike action until our demands are comprehensively met.

“Meanwhile, we wish to reiterate that our doors are open for negotiation subject to: Conveyance of formal invitation, reversal of all appointments in dispute ie, Executive Directors Finance, Executive Directors Admin and Executive Directors Operations, Chairman, members and permanent commissioners of local Government Service Commission and Civil Service Commission, Directors General DGs of some agencies

“A clear statement by the government on payment of wage award.

“We also wish to stress that the idea of appointing Permanent Secretaries who are not eligible and within the service will no longer be tolerated by the Organised Labour.

“Accordingly, we call on the government to withdraw the recent appointment of a Vice Principal on secondment as a Permanent Secretary to allow for career progression from within.

“We also call on the government to desist from victimising teachers and members from the educational sector as a result of the recent debate by some primary school pupils in Agaie LGA.”

The organised labour reiterated its commitment to the governor’s New Niger Agenda, but lamented that there was no response to previous correspondence with him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

