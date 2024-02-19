Festus Adefiranye, the lawmaker representing Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has rallied support for the ambition of Wale Akinterinwa ahead of the coming gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

Mr Akinterinwa, the immediate past commissioner for finance in the state, is one of the numerous aspirants gunning for the governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

The APC has fixed April for the conduct of its primary election to pick its candidate for the governorship election slated for 16 November by INEC.

Speaking at the weekend during the meeting of some APC youth leaders in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local government area, Mr Adefiranye said Mr Akinterinwa stood the best chance among the horde of aspirants in the APC to emerge as its governorship candidate.

According to the lawmaker, Mr Akinterinwa is well-grounded in the politics of the state and possesses the requisite experience to govern the state if elected as governor.

He appealed to the leadership of the APC in the state to work in unity and togetherness, saying there was nothing to gain from rancour.

“There is nothing we would gain in rancour, I want to advise our leaders to let us work together, if we have different candidates, let us campaign for them without any rancour. By the grace of God our party would succeed, he said.

In the letter he and other five members of the House of Reps caucus of the APC from Ondo State wrote to President Bola Tinubu recently against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Mr Adefiranye said the letter was already receiving the needed attention from the targeted audience.

The APC youth leaders who attended the meeting also endorsed the candidacy of Mr Akinterinwa while passing a vote of confidence on Mr Adefinraye as the lawmaker representing their federal constituency.

Mr Adefiranye assured the APC youth leaders that he would continue to defend their interests economically and politically.

