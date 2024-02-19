The Lagos State Government has lifted the ban on the activities of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state.

The state government said the move was in furtherance of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s quest to foster peace and smooth working relationship among union members in the transportation sector.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, on Monday, he said the government took the decision after careful consideration and extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including members of the association, Trade Union Congress, (TUC) and the general public.

Mr Giwa stated that the Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators’ Committee, which was set up to manage parks and garage facilities in the state, has been dissolved with immediate effect.

He explained that the decision was in the best interest of promoting unity and peaceful co-existence, ensuring the smooth operation of transport services within the state, and helping to foster a more collaborative relationship between the government and the transport union, ultimately leading to improved services for the public.

The special adviser urged all parties involved to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of the settlement reached for peaceful and sustainable operations in the transportation sector.

He also implored them to cooperate and work together towards building a better transportation system to benefit all residents.

Recall that the State Government suspended the activities of RTEAN in September 2022 and constituted a Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of the union.

PREMIUM TIMES had, earlier in January, reported that the 15-month dispute between the Lagos State government and the RTEAN was resolved at the instance of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the leadership of the organised labour. But representatives of the state government said there was no such resolution at the time.

