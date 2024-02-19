Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and sacked members of the caretaker committees of the local government areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state, continued their out-of-court conciliation with an assurance from the former that the LCDAs would not be scrapped.

The local councils were created in August by the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, while he was still on his sick bed in Germany.

The proposal was quickly passed by the House of Assembly and signed into law for immediate take-off.

A court injunction flowing from a suit filed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, however, stalled the operations of the caretaker committees appointed by the late governor.

On assumption of office as Governor, Mr Aiyedatiwa ensured the caretaker committees were removed from office, citing the court order.

The chairpersons of the committees challenged their removal from office, but the court later adjourned the matter after the parties agreed to settle out of court.

There were fears that the governor had no interest in keeping the LCDAs and was planning to abolish them.

Local council elections slated for February 2024, were postponed till later in the year.

While meeting with the sacked chairpersons on Monday in his office, Mr Aiyedatiwa said his administration had no plans to abolish the LCDAs.

He also said instead, a transition committee would be set up for each of the 18 Local Government Areas and 33 Local Council Development Areas ahead of the coming local government elections in the state.

According to the Governor, the creation of the LCDAs is one of the legacies of the late former Governor, which “must be preserved.”

Mr Aiyedatiwa told the 255 former appointees that the case instituted in court by the opposition party and subsequent court injunction, had prevented their inauguration and assumption of office.

He said efforts were being intensified to resolve the court case through a political solution, which has been granted by the court.

He added that once the case is finally withdrawn from the court, all the errors made in the composition of the list of appointees would be corrected and transition committees would be inaugurated.

The Governor urged the former appointees to demonstrate more commitment to the party within their respective local government areas.

“It is important for us to come together as one big family for the progress of the APC and the development of our state,” he said, stressing that there is no division in the party’s leadership.

The State APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, echoed the governor’s words of unity in the party, commending the Governor for the interface with the members.

Olaniyi Gbenga and Funke Kumuyi, who spoke on behalf of the former appointees, thanked Mr Aiyedatiwa for the interface and pledged their loyalty and support for his administration.

