The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said it did not experience a bomb scare at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The FIRS spoke after rumour of a bomb scare was circulated earlier on Monday.

In a response to this newspaper, Dare Adekanmbi, special adviser on media to the FIRS chairman, said the situation arose from an unrelated event near one of the FIRS offices on Sokode Crescent, Abuja.

Citing a report by the Director of Security, Safety, and Fleet Management at FIRS, Gregory Asuquo, Mr Adekanmbi said that security guards at China Cultural Centre, a building close to one of FIRS offices in Sokode Crescent, reported that they saw a suspicious object like a parcel near their premises.

In adherence to security protocols, police from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit were dispatched to investigate the object.

The precautionary measures taken by law enforcement understandably led to speculation among bystanders, mistakenly interpreting the situation as a bomb threat.

“Ostensibly, the presence of the police EOD team gave the impression to passers-by and bystanders that a bomb was in the vicinity, especially that the team had to cordon off the vicinity as a standard procedure before carrying out the inspection.

“The suspicious object has been evacuated and normal human and vehicular movement restored in the area,” he said.

According to him, the evacuated object was not a bomb, as indicated by the fact that the standard evacuation protocol for bombs wasn’t followed.

He said the security guards acted correctly by alerting the appropriate authorities to assess the situation.

In an internal memo by Mr Asuquo, employees were reminded to verify information before sharing it.

Additionally, all security teams within the organisation were directed to increase their vigilance, with staff urged to promptly report any suspicious items, activities, or observations to the Security, Safety, and Fleet Management Department.

