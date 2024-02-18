The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has called for aggressive military operations against bandits across the state, following attacks in Igabi and Kauru LGAs in which some citizens were killed and others kidnapped.

Terrorists carried out simultaneous attacks on communities in Igabi and Kauru local government areas of Kaduna state on Friday.

According to reports from the government, many were feared killed or kidnapped in Gwada and Kerawa of Igabi and Kwassam, Kurera and Kan Makama in Kauru Local Government Area.

The Governor also sent his condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the attacks.

Governor Sani, represented by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, visited scenes of the attacks in Gwada and Kerawa in Igabi LGA on Saturday.

According to the government statement on Saturday, the delegation was on an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in the areas.

Mr Aruwan was accompanied by the Garrison Commander, One Division Nigerian Army, Muhammad Kana, a brigadier general, alongside other military commanders and security forces working in the general areas.

“We are here on behalf of Governor Uba Sani to first of all condole with you over the lives lost in Kerawa and Sabon Birni Wards in Igabi LGA and also Kwassam, Kurera and Kan Makama communities in Kauru LGA.

“May Almighty God grant the deceased eternal rest, and grant a speedy recovery to the injured.

“I want to assure you that we are also here for an assessment of the security situation and as you can see, troops are presently carrying out operations in these locations, to which you have attested. The Governor of Kaduna State is not relenting in his efforts, and he is also working towards sustained aggressive military operations in the frontline locations and emerging fronts like Kauru LGA.”

The delegation met with traditional leaders, led by the Acting District Head of Sabon Birni, Ahmed Aliyu, as well as religious and community leaders from Dunki, Gwada, Bina, Maraci, Tami, Karshi and Kerawa, during which issues critical to the improvement of the security situation were discussed.

