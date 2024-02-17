President Bola Tinubu heartily congratulates Aisha Buhari, wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, on her birthday, 17 February 2024.
President Tinubu celebrates the former first lady for her candour, unflagging principles, and discipline to commit wholeheartedly to any worthy cause regardless of the personal cost; an emphatic quality she shares with her highly esteemed husband.
The president commends her for her deeply impactful humanitarian pursuits, catering to the needs of the downtrodden and standing as a pillar and a fount of solace to those in need of hope and comfort.
President Tinubu thanks Aisha Buhari and her family for their support and wishes them many more prosperous years ahead.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
February 17, 2024
