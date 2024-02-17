President Bola Tinubu extends warm felicitations to former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on the occasion of his birthday on 16 February 2024.
President Tinubu commends the exemplary leadership and remarkable contributions of the accomplished administrator to the nation throughout his illustrious career in the public service as a two-term governor under the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
President Tinubu expresses confidence that Mr El-Rufai’s commitment to national service will continue to serve as a beacon of inspiration for many, especially the younger generation aspiring to contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria.
He wishes the former governor continued success, good health, and fulfilment in all of his endeavours.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
February 16, 2024
