Sahad Stores, a popular Abuja shopping mall, has been reopened hours after it was sealed off by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The store’s Area 11, Garki branch was sealed off on Friday following an alleged disparity between prices on the shelf and what customers had to pay.

According to a statement signed by the agency’s acting chief executive officer, Adamu Abdullahi, the store was reopened at 7p.m. on Friday “following a mutual understanding and commitment from Sahad Stores to implement transparent pricing practices.”

Mr Abdullahi said his agency had conducted an on-the-spot check on Sahad Stores in Abuja on Friday which led to the temporary closure of the store due to continued violations involving misleading pricing and lack of transparency.

He noted that the FCCPC had on 8 January investigated Sahad Stores following reports of misleading pricing practices and found that Sahad Stores displayed lower prices on shelves and charged higher prices at checkout, contravening Section 115 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

“The investigation included all Sahad Stores branches in Abuja to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the issue and implement corrective measures across the entire chain,” he said.

The FCCPC issued a summons to specific Sahad Stores staff members, asking them to appear on 12 February to discuss corrective measures but they failed to appear without justification, raising concerns about potential violations under Section 33(3) of the FCCPA.

ALSO READ: FCCPC seals off Sahad Stores in Abuja

On visiting the stores on Friday, they confirmed through random checks that the deceptive practice did not only continue, but cashiers also charged prices at their discretion, leaving unsuspecting customers vulnerable to unfair pricing.

Mr Abdullahi states that businesses are expected to display transparent pricing information to empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions, especially during challenging economic times.

“The FCCPC remains committed to combating all forms of exploitative or misleading practices that undermine consumer rights,” he added.

Mr Abdullahi further encouraged all businesses to adhere to fair and transparent pricing practices to ensure consumer protection and a healthy market environment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

