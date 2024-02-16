The US State of Georgia has honoured the Consul General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Amina Smaila, for “efficient and unselfish dedication to public service to the state”.

The North American Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House of Representatives of the State of Georgia presented the honour to Ms Smaila on Thursday on the floor of the house.

The house, in resolution 647, obtained from the Consulate General of Nigeria in Atlanta, stated that Ms Smaila had diligently and conscientiously devoted her time, talents and energy toward the betterment of the state.

The resolution, signed by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, William Reily, spelt out the exceptional diplomatic skills of the Nigerian envoy.

“A distinguished Nigerian diplomat with more than two decades of exceptional service in the Nigerian Foreign Service, she currently oversees 16 southeastern states as well as Puerto Rico.

“Throughout her impressive career in public administration and policy development, she served in senior roles such as Minister at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York and acting Director of Policy Division under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Her outstanding service has earned her numerous honours, including delivering the commencement speech at Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia, and receiving the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award by the World Chamber of Commerce in Atlanta.’’

According to the lawmakers, the Nigerian diplomat has given inspiration to many through her high ideals, morals, and deep concern for fellow citizens.

The representatives noted that Ms Smaila had served with honour and distinction, and her vision and unyielding commitment to excellence had set the standard for public service.

“It’s abundantly fitting and proper that the outstanding accomplishments of this remarkable and distinguished Georgian be appropriately recognised,’’ they noted.

Miriam Udeozo, Consul, Consulate of Nigeria, Atlanta, spoke on the extraordinary qualities of Ms Smaila that won her the honour by the State of Georgia and other honours.

Ms Udeozo said the Consul General had won the Phoenix Award by Andre Dickens, Mayor of the City of Atlanta, which was in recognition of her diplomatic work in reinforcing the ties between Nigeria and the United States.

According to her, the envoy has won Courageous Women Award by Courageous Women in Action, Atlanta, Georgia.

Under her leadership, Ms Udeozo said, the President of the City Council of Atlanta and all the State of Georgia, recognised 1 October as the Independence Day of Nigeria in Georgia.

They also made a “proclamation declaring May 25 as Nigeria’s Day for Art and Culture in the State of Georgia.

“This pronouncement came at the heels of the exhibition titled “Nigeria Speaks”, which attracted Atlanta, the entire United States and the world, to a navel cultural extravaganza, projecting Nigeria and African art in all of its diversity and beauty,’’ she said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

