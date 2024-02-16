The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said his administration will extend the payment of wages for workers and pensioners in the state for the next six months to cushion the effects of the economic hardship.

Mr Makinde disclosed this on Friday during the commissioning of the 12.5km Challenge – Odo Ona – Elewe-Elebu – Apata dualised road project.

The Governor had in October last year approved the payment of N25,000 for workers and N15,000 for pensioners in the state.

“I will also announce today that the wage award will be extended by another six months to give us time to close out on the minimum wage discussion and negotiation,” he said.

Mr Makinde also disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will roll out an action plan in the coming days to reduce the hardship caused by the economy.

“We all know the reality of the times no matter how anyone tries to paint it. In the weeks and months to come, our dear party will propose action plans that we believe will work for our nation when adopted.

“In doing this, we will again demonstrate that we care more about the progress of our people than we do about politics. Like here in Oyo State, we don’t care what road, whether it is federal or state, we fix it because those roads have economic importance to Oyo State, not the federal,” he said.

Responding to allegations that PDP state governors are not paying salaries and pensions to workers in their respective states, Mr Makinde clarified that he has not failed to pay workers’ salaries and pensions to retirees later than the 25th of any month since his assumption of office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

