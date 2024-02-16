The Ogun State Police Command has arrested seven persons in connection with the disappearance of one Sulaimon Adijat, a 35-year-old woman, who was reported missing by her parents.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer of Onipanu Divisional headquarters received a report of a missing person on 9 January at about 1000hrs.

She said one Sulaimon Adijat, ‘f’, aged 35 years, was invited out on a date by one Adebayo Azeez, ‘m’, of Ajegunle Road, Atan Ota in Ogun State. She noted that since then, the said lady had not been seen despite frantic efforts to locate her and that her mobile phone had been switched off since she was reported missing.

Mrs Odutola stated that a tactical team, specifically the anti-kidnapping unit of the Command, was drafted to unravel the mystery behind her disappearance.

She disclosed that the team embarked on a technical-based investigation, which led to the arrest of the seven suspects, who participated actively in the abduction and eventual murder of the missing lady.

The suspects include Sheriff Agbai, Osojieahen Alioneitouria; Samuel Monday, an herbalist; Peter Oluwalolese, a prophet; Jamiu Yusuf, another prophet; Abidemi Moses, another herbalist; and Adebayo Azeez.

According to the police spokesperson, “investigation revealed that on 19 November 2023, one Sheriff Agbai ‘m’, and Osojieahen Alioneitouria ‘m’, contacted Oluwo Samuel Monday ‘m’, fondly called Oluwo Mandela, to perform money ritual known as ‘Oshole’ that can produce N200 million within seven days.

“And Oluwo Samuel Monday charged the duo of Agbai, and Alioneitouria the sum of N800,000 and agreed to prepare the materials for the money ritual.”

In furtherance of his criminal intention, Mr Monday reportedly contacted Mr Oluwalolese, who was not new in the trade of human parts, to source for a lady between the ages of 18 and 20 years to deliver her mutilated body parts, specifically the head, two breasts, private part and her two wrists, to be used for the money ritual.

Mrs Odutola noted that Mr Oluwalolese, who is an acclaimed prophet of a white garment church in Ibadan, Oyo State, contacted another colleague of his, Mr Yusuf, another prophet fondly called Eri Mose in Lagos State, who is notorious for the supply of human parts for ritual purposes.

Mr Yusuf, reportedly, further contacted one Abidemi Moses, fondly called Asela, who is an herbalist at Atan Ota, Ogun State. Mr Moses subsequently requested a sum of N600,000 to get a lady that could be used for the ritual. But Mr Monday negotiated for the sum of N300,000 for the human body parts.

The Police PPRO said that Mr Moses, though an herbalist, serves as an apprentice to one Adebayo Azeez, to harvest human parts for sale; a business he is said to have enjoyed its proceeds for the past three years.

“On 9 January, Adebayo Azeez invited one Sulaimon Adijat on a date to Sunshine Hotel, Atan Ota. She was later taken to Abidemi Moses’ shrine at the Igbo Olomi area of Atan Ota in Ogun State where she was killed by Moses and others now at large.

“Her dismembered body parts were taken to Moses’ house at Atan Ota to meet Oluwo Monday and Prophet Oluwalolese, who were waiting for the arrival of the body parts. Oluwo Monday collected the head, two breasts, vagina, two wrists and other body parts of the deceased. Monday prepared the body parts in a local pot, and lighted firewood to burn it in Moses’ house till the next day,” Mrs Odutola said.

However, trouble started when Mr Agbai and Mr Alioneitouria collected the concoction for the money ritual from Mr Monday and travelled back to their location in Edo State. After using it for more than three weeks, they both complained bitterly that the money ritual failed to yield the desired result.

