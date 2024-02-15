The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Abiniwonda Olufemi has removed a Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) in Abraka from his post over an allegation of extorting N2,465,000 from a Nigerian.

The removal of Ishaku Atata, a police superintendent, as the DCO in the division is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in the state.

Mr Edafe, a deputy police superintendent, said the erring officer has also been queried for misconduct.

The removal of Mr Atata came less than 24 hours after the police in Rivers State recommended for dismissal of three officers who abducted two Nigerians and extorted $3, 000 from them.

The police in Delta got wind of the alleged extortion through Harrison Gwamnishu, a human rights activist in Delta State who made a post on X, accusing Mr Atata of extorting the said money.

Mr Gwamnishu said the money was recovered from the DCO and handed over to the victim. The right activist did not, however, provide details of what led to the extortion.

It was also Mr Gwamnishu who drew the police’s attention to the $3, 000 extortion.

The police commissioner in Delta, Mr Olufemi has vowed to deal decisively with any “recalcitrant officer” who carries out any form of misconduct.

“He assures members of the public that no officer found wanting will be spared, noting that serving the people of Delta State with honesty and strict adherence to their human rights remains a top priority of the command,” the police spokesperson in the state said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

