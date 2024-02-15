Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has emphasised the need for the harmonisation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) database with the National Identity Database.

He said this while playing host to the team of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Ogun state, led by the State Coordinator, Olushola Shotayo, who paid him a courtesy visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

According to him, the linkage of National Identification Number (NIN) to voter’s card will strengthen the nation’s electoral system, sanitise it and remove many loopholes of electoral fraud.

He stressed that it will also, in turn, bring desirable good governance and better leadership in the country.

Mr Obasanjo also advocated the inclusion of blood groups in the data being collected at registration for NIN.

“Inclusion of blood groups as part of the data being collected during NIN registration will go a long way to help accident victims and patients in coma when rushed into a hospital and are in need of blood. Their blood group will easily be identified and they can then access blood on time.

“All that I am saying now were part of the things we had in our plans in 1977 when I initiated the National Identity project for Nigeria. It is unfortunate we are still at this stage with our identity management. In this digital age, everyone is expected to be digitally identified and oriented,” he said.

He noted that any nation that is behind in Artificial Intelligence (AI) will have problems with development, provision of welfare, security of her people and management of corruption.

“That is one of the reasons we are having the problems being experienced presently in this country. I know some people are worried about the data you are collecting because it will expose them, but as time goes on, we will get acclimatised to transparency in this nation.

“That is why I am pledging my support to you. In any way you want me to contribute in terms of input to what you are doing, I will do it,” Mr Obasanjo said.

Other members of the NIMC team were the Head of Enterprise Service and Network Infrastructure, Abiola Adu, Head, Local Government Coordination, Adenike Oyebolu; Customer Care Unit Head, Gbenga Odesanya; Head of Inspectorate and Enforcement Unit, Folashade Abayomi, and the State Media Officer (Corporate Communication Unit), Olutunde Aninkan.

