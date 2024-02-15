The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed the appointment of Adama Oladapo as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund Board (NMDGIFB).

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation after he was cleared through a voice vote during the plenary.

The new director was screened by members of the Senate Committee on Gas and Petroleum Resources during the committee’s meeting.

The Chairman of the Committee, Agom Jarigbe, who presented a report on the screening exercise during the plenary, did not state the time and date the screening was conducted.

Mr Jarigbe, the senator representing Cross River North under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, said his committee recommended the confirmation of Mr Oladapo’s appointment.

He said Mr Oladapo possessed all the necessary professional qualifications and expertise to manage the affairs of the nation’s gas industry board.

He said the new director of the gas infrastructure fund board meets all the requirements mandated by the law to pilot affairs of the agency.

Mr Jarigbe, therefore, urged his colleagues to support the confirmation of Mr Oladapo.

The senators subsequently supported the confirmation of the appointment through a voice vote.

The graft infrastructure agency is crucial to the execution of the federal government’s agenda in many areas including the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The Bola Tinubu administration is encouraging Nigerians to convert their petrol vehicles to CNG as a way of cutting expenses following the removal of subsidies on petrol.

The government introduced the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) to support Nigerians convert their vehicles to CNG.

The initiative was introduced after the government abolished petrol subsidy which led to over 200 per cent increase in petrol prices. The policy has, however, not been effective.

The Tinubu administration committed over N100 billion to the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (PCNG) project.

The project is currently being probed by lawmakers who say that the funds allocated for the execution of the project were disbursed to beneficiary companies without approval from the National Assembly.

