A lecturer at Abia State University, Uturu, stunned many students on Wednesday when he proposed to his fiancée in her classroom.

The lecturer, Wisdom Anucha, could be seen kneeling with a ring in his hand while proposing to his heartthrob in photographs circulating on Facebook.

Some students watched in apparent excitement while others were busy recording as the lecturer proposed to be lady, who is said to be a student of Optometry in the institution.

A Facebook user, Possible Nwaohamuo, uploaded a video clip showing the lecturer proposing to the student in the classroom.

“What a memorable day Valentine! My boss Anucha Wisdom proposed to his fiancée, Mr Nwaohamuo wrote.

“Lecturer and student love!” he added.

A close friend of the lecturer, Daniel Ukanwata, confirmed the proposal on Thursday morning.

“It’s very real,” Mr Ukanwata said in response to enquiries about the authenticity of the photographs and video clip.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day, is celebrated annually on 14 February often by Christians in honour of a martyr named Valentine.

The feast has recently become a significant cultural and religious celebration of romance and love in many religions of the world.

Lovers often use the period to share gifts, while intending couples make marriage proposals to their partners.

See photos below:

