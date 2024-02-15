Nigerian troops under ‘Operation Safe Haven’ said it has discovered a weapons fabrication factory in Pakachi, a village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The military said a suspect, Tapshak Plangji, 25, has been arrested in connection with the facility.

The troops disclosed this in a statement by the Media Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven, Oya James, on Wednesday.

According to Mr James, who is a Nigerian Army captain, a large volume of illegal firearms and associated accessories was found during the operation.

Mr James further said the authorities were in the hunt for one Nuhu Meshack, who is suspected to be the owner of the illegal factory.

Items recovered from gun factory

Mr James listed items recovered from the facility as five AK 47 rifles, four AK 47 magazines, 11 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five rounds of 9mm ammunition, 21 dane guns, four revolver rifles, and 11 pistols with five magazines.

Also recovered were 17 gun barrels, six rounds of 0.44 inch ammunition, a carbide cylinder with accessories, three saws, 12 filing machines, four hammers, six manual drilling machines, two electrically operated filling machines, two G-Clamps, one spraying machine, one Tiger generator and assorted drilling irons.

He said the suspect and the recovered items are in the custody of the troops for further investigation.

“The successful operation is a testament to the commitment of the troops in collaboration with other security agencies in the fight against illegal arms proliferation and criminal activities within our communities,” Mr James said.

“It also underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between security agencies and local communities in safeguarding our nation from threats posed by illicit arms production and trafficking.

Illegal gun factory also busted last year

The military had earlier discovered an illicit weapons production facility in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of the state in November.

The Nigerian Army announced the discovery in a post on its official X handle.

It would be recalled that some residents of Vom in Vwang district of Jos South LGA had reportedly blocked OPSH forces from apprehending a suspected gun runner and fabricator in their community in March 2022.

The people threw stones at soldiers to stop them from entering the town, according to Ishaku Takwa, an army major who was then the media officer of OSH.

“Troops of OPSH, acting on credible intelligence, mobilised its personnel in the early hours of Saturday to effect the arrest of the suspected gun-runner and fabricator in Vom,” Mr Takwa said in a statement at the time.

“Sadly, on sighting security personnel, members of the community came out en masse and barricaded the road leading to the community.

“They prevented the troops from gaining access to the community to carry out their lawful duty,” he said.

