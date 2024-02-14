The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) on Wednesday in Abuja evicted squatters from under bridges to curb insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Environment and Waste Management to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Fred Kpakol, expressed concern that the target of the founding fathers of Abuja has been misplaced by miscreants who perpetrate crimes.

The SSA said the architectural structure of the bridges had been tampered with due to the activities of the squatters warning that the miscreants would be punished.

“The FCT is a face of the government of Nigeria and when you come into Abuja it is the place where we have the seat of government.

“It is where the president resides as well as the various embassies and as the capital city of Nigeria it is supposed to be the best city by every standard of human measurement,” he said.

Mr Kpakol assured that the cleared areas would be reverted to the original plan which was to make them green areas.

He added that the places would be kept under intense check, monitoring and surveillance to forestall the reoccurrence of shanties by miscreants.

Earlier, the Deputy Director of Monitoring and Enforcement (AEPB), Kaka Bello, said that the FCTA and AEPB had earlier issued eviction notices before the exercise.

“Yesterday was the deadline of the notice given to them so today we are here to enforce the eviction,” Mr Bello said.

He said that the essence of the mop-up of all illegal structures is to safeguard the government’s infrastructure to ensure security in the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mop-up exercise was done along the Ahmadu Bello Expressway which cut across Wuse 2, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent close to the DSTV office, and Area 11.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

