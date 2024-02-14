Operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters in a training centre in Makurdi, Benue State.

The operatives, acting on intelligence, arrested the suspects in a three- bedroom apartment allegedly serving as a training centre for internet fraud trainees along Achusa Road, Makurdi.

The suspects are: Asongu Terungwa, Aese Sonter, Nyoosu Terungwa,John Kator, Udi Micheal Aodona, Terungu Mnyam, Iorwuese Terhide, Ule Francis, Imoter Gloor Emmanuel and Samuel Lubem.

Others are: Wergba Tertamge, Erukaa Ephraim, Agenale Franklin and Abechi Toryila.

Items recovered include: laptops, ATM cards, phones, one Firman Generator and a Toyota Corolla car.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

February 14, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

