The Jigawa Government has approved N1 billion for the provision of free healthcare services to poor and vulnerable persons in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa, made this known after the State Executive Council meeting in Dutse, the state capital.

The commissioner said the approval was a sequel to a memo presented by the Ministry of Health in which N1 billion from the State Equity Fund was to be used for the free healthcare initiative.

“The equity fund is aimed at providing free primary and secondary healthcare services to the poor and vulnerable population for the period of 12 months,” Mr Musa added.

He said the gesture was part of the administration’s efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

According to him, a total of 143,500 poor and vulnerable persons, 500 each from the 287 political wards of the state, are expected to benefit from the free healthcare initiative.

(NAN)

