The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee has announced Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo, State as chairperson of a seven-member team that will elect the party’s governorship flagbearer

This was contained in a statement issued by Sulaiman Argungu, APC national organising secretary, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River will serve as the Deputy Chair of the committee.

Other members of the committee are former Osun Deputy Governor, Titilayo Laoye-Tomori; APC’s candidate in the 2023 Plateau governorship election, Nentanwe Yilwatde Goshwe; Umar Musa and Lawan Garba.

Rabiu Suleiman would serve as the committee‘s secretary.

“Also constituted is the membership of the Edo Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee.

“The nominated members of the Edo National Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee and Election Appeal Committee will be inaugurated on Thursday, Feb. 15th,” Nr Argungu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC earlier cleared all the 12 governorship aspirants jostling for its ticket to contest the 22 September Edo governorship election.

The 12 aspirants are Clem Agba, Monday Okpebholo, Lucky Imasuen, Anamero Dekeri, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Gideon Ikhine, David Imuse and Charles Airhiavbere.

Others are Oserheimen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, Dennis Idahosa and Ernest Umakhihe.

The schedule of activities for the Edo governorship election, as released by the APC, showed that campaigns would start on 24 April.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the party’s national chair, who confirmed the party’s nod to the aspirants’ ambitions, assured them of a free, fair and credible governorship primaries.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

