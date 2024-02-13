Wife of one of the kidnapped victims of an 18-seater bus along Akunu-Akoko in Ondo State, Bukola Atitebi, has cried out to President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and Nigerians for help in securing her husband’s release.

Mrs Atitebi appealed to President Tinubu and Mr Egbetokun to expedite action in securing the release of her husband, Atitebi Tolulope Elijah, and the remaining 17 passengers from their abductors.

She told PREMIUM TIMES that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of N50 million before releasing her husband.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Ondo State Police Command ordered the deployment of special squads to Akunu Akoko area of the state to rescue the kidnapped victims following their abduction last Friday evening. The travelers were taken into the forest while the driver was shot dead.

In an emotion-laden voice, Mrs Atitebi narrated how her husband set out on the journey and how the trip has now turned to sorrow for the entire family.

“He left Abuja on account of his company to rectify some technical issues the Lagos office was facing. After finishing the work, for his return journey, he joined the first bus from Jibowu, Yaba, at the GUO motor park. They were accosted along the Ikare–Akoko road in Akure by the kidnappers,” she said.

Mrs Atitebi said the family was initially put into more agony when there was no information or calls initiated by the kidnappers.

“Fortunately, yesterday evening, one of the kidnappers called my father-in-law who lives in Mowe and requested for a N50 million ransom before they could release my husband. The old man told the kidnapper that he only has N1.5 million in his account and pleaded with them to accept it,” she said.

She revealed that the GUO transport company had been to the scene of the abduction to recover the passengers’ luggage.

“We went to their Jibowu office and we were told that all the luggage were intact. My husband’s luggage was handed over to us by their officials,” she recalled.

She noted that her husband’s immediate boss and other staff members in his workplace have been supporting the family, and contributing their quota in ensuring his release from the kidnappers’ den.

Another member of staff at Mr Atitebi’s company, who prefers anonymity, told PREMIUM TIMES that he had also, at some time, been kidnapped along the same Ikare-Akoko axis of Akure road. He called on the state and federal governments to urgently establish a joint military patrol, to safeguard lives and properties along the area.

