The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been urged to commit to the protection of the civic space and freedom of speech, rather than harbour thoughts of regulating social media or infringing on the citizens’ right to freedom of expression.

Rights activist and Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, made the appeal in a statement while reacting to Mr Gbajabiamila’s recent call for the “regulation of social media because it has become a societal menace.”

Recall that the Chief of Staff, while representing President Tinubu at the launch of a book by a former works minister, Babatunde Fashola on 8 February, had stressed the need to regulate the use of social media in the country.

But Mr Adeyanju noted that though Mr Gbajabiamila might have been at the receiving end of fake news, targeted harassment and baseless corruption allegations in recent times, the call for the regulation of social media negates the principles of freedom of speech upon which Nigeria as a democratic nation is built.

He stressed that freedom of speech is a constitutionally guaranteed right enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the country, adding that the right ought to be protected as it permits divergent opinions and criticisms on critical national issues.

The activist observed that it was ironic that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government where Mr Gbajabiamila currently holds a key position, rode onto power on the back of social media.

“It is disheartening that Femi Gbajabiamila is now seeking to regulate social media in order to protect himself from criticisms! I recall his persistent criticisms of the government of the day in 2014, when he, among others, described the government as ‘vagabonds in power and barbarians at the gate.’

“Despite some of the ills that may be associated with social media, the platform has served as a tool for citizens to easily reach government officials who were hitherto unreachable, and hold them accountable. It is this access that Femi Gbajabiamila seeks to shut down. I call on the President’s chief of staff to banish any thought of regulating social media or infringing on the citizens’ right to freedom of expression,” he said.

Mr Adeyanju emphasised that there are existing remedies available to anyone subjected to social media harassment or defamation.

He urged Mr Gbajabiamila to invoke the available legal remedies if he feels aggrieved, rather than seek to create a nebulous regulation of social media.

