Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna Security Trust Fund,Governor Sani Trust Fund,Governor Sani has signed into law the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund Bill, created to provide funding support to the efforts being made towards degrading terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

This is contained in a statement issued by Muhammad Shehu, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in Kaduna, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new law repealed the Security Trust Fund Law No. 22, of 2018.

Mr Sani said that the legislation would help to raise funds for the acquisition and deployment of security equipment, personnel and materials, as well as their training.

”Security personnel will be trained and retrained to respond effectively to current and emerging security threats.

”Funds will also be devoted to psychological operations, aimed at winning the hearts and minds of the people,” he said.

The governor explained that the private sector would play a prominent role in the management of the trust fund in collaboration with critical stakeholders in the security sector.

”The new law is also designed to align with global best practices.

”It is a model for other sub-nationals as well as a clear demonstration of the state government’s commitment towards degrading terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements who have been laying siege to some communities in our state,” he added.

The governor appealed to corporate organisations and public spirited individuals to donate generously to the security trust fund.

”Security is everybody’s business; we must join hands to uproot the evil elements destroying our local economies and the livelihoods of our people,” Mr Sani said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

