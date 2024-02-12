The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested four brothers and 30 others, for alleged internet fraud.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He gave the names of the siblings as Chukwuebuka Egbo, Chibuike Egbo, Francis Egbo and Victor Egbo.

According to him, the other suspects include, Great Eze, Ani Callistus, Ekpe Chigbo, Eze Eric, Nnaemeka Gabriel, George Tochukwu, Uche Divine and Chiamelie Ede.

The suspects also included: Enenta Ebube, Treasurer Osinachi, Ejiakor Chidiebere, Kingsley Olisa, Ugwuanyi Ekpere, Uzor Godson, Tochukwu Firminus, Ebuka Comas, Okwudili John, Samuel Otti, Agada Olema, Odoh Nnabuike,

“The other suspects include Okeke Harrison, Oriasotie Meshack, Ekperechi Ebube, Ugwu Sebastian, Eli Ogbonna, Martins Ugwu, Aloysius Alphonsus, Sunday Cross, Aroh Chinecherem and Miracle Obiora,” he said.

He said all-male suspects were arrested on 9 February in an intelligence-driven sting operation at various locations within Enugu State.

“Items recovered from them include mobile phones and different exotic cars.

“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

(NAN)

