The police in Anambra State say they have recovered two AK-47 rifles stolen from their facilities by gunmen in 2021.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said one of the rifles was stolen by gunmen who attacked Zone 13 Police Headquarters, Ukpo in Anambra State in 2021.

“The second rifle was stolen from Area Command Headquarters, Ogidi early last year (2023) when the formation was attacked by insurgents,” he said.

The spokesperson said undercover police operatives, due to their painstaking intelligence-gathering, uncovered the location where the gunmen hid the rifles.

He said the rifles were hidden by the hoodlums in Nnobi, a community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has commended the police operatives for their “diligence” in the operation, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Adeoye urged the operatives not to relent until they track down the gunmen who killed some officers during an attack at the facility.

The police commissioner assured the operatives that every logistic support they require for the operations will be provided.

Increased attacks

Police operatives, their facilities and officials of other security agencies have been targets of attacks by gunmen said to be part of Biafra agitation across Nigeria’s South-east.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been linked to some of the deadly attacks across the South-east and South-south Nigeria.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

