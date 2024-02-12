Against the backdrop of insecurity plaguing the nation, the South West coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms & Light Weapons (NCCSALW), Sola Ben Akinlade, on Monday, in Ibadan, disclosed that no fewer than 14,000 illicit weapons have been handed over to the centre by the Nigeria Army and Nigeria Police Force.

He explained that the illicit weapons were recovered from clearance operations across the nation as part of the efforts to rid society of dangerous weapons in possession of criminal elements.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists, Mr Akinlade, who is a retired director of the State Security Services in charge of Internal Security, maintained that no effort will be spared by the centre in mopping up weapons already in the hands of hoodlums causing security breaches in Nigeria.

“NCCSALW was established under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) by the Federal Government in 2021. The centre is saddled with the responsibility of preventing and controlling the proliferation of small and light weapons in collaboration with stakeholders towards strengthening peace and security in Nigeria.

“For instance, the Nigeria Army has handed over about 10,000 weapons from various clearance operations across the nation, which have been destroyed through melting. Likewise, 4,000 illicit weapons were received from the Nigeria Police and destroyed by the centre,” he said.

READ ALSO:

According to Mr Akinlade, the said weapons were those compiled from various state commands after completion of their court cases.

He disclosed that efforts were underway to receive recovered weapons from the Nigeria Air Force, while the Nigerian Navy and Operation Delta Safe were already compiling seized illicit weapons for onward transmission to the centre for destruction.

Commenting on the increase in the spate of violent crimes in the South-west zone, especially the recent kidnapping and killing of traditional rulers, the NCCSALW boss noted that the increased collaboration between relevant stakeholders in the war against the proliferation of small arms and light weapons would assist in stemming the tide.

“This is one of the reasons the media is being urged to support the centre in its advocacy and sensitisation drive of the members of the public on the bane of illicit possession of firearms,” he said.

Mr Akinlade disclosed that the centre was also profiling all blacksmiths who engage in the fabrication of illicit weapons intending to persuade them to desist from the criminal activities.

He observed that the locally fabricated weapons are believed to be more easily acquired than the imported ones, which are often costly and not easily procured by the criminals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

