Governor Uba Sani has ordered the Kaduna State University (KASU) to stop collecting other levies from students aside from their tuition fee.

The governor said the levies negate the government’s downward review of the tuition fee it announced in 2023 to cushion the effects of the general rising cost of living in Nigeria, especially following petroleum subsidy removal.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, on Monday, the governor said his government is committed to ameliorating the suffering of the people.

“My government will continue to initiate policies, programmes and projects to bring succour to the poor, underserved and the vulnerable.

” It shall continue to take all necessary measures to ensure access to free and qualitative education for every citizen in Kaduna State from primary to tertiary level.”

Background

Mr Sani had in August, two months after he was sworn in as governor, announced the reduction of tuition fees in state-owned tertiary institutions in Kaduna.

The governor announced the cuts during an interactive session with reporters in Kaduna on 23 August 2023.

The immediate past administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai had increased school fees for tertiary institutions.

Mr El-Rufai had argued that due to constraints on the resources of the state, his government could no longer subsidise education.

Mr Sani, however, decided to cut tuition fees in response to the outcry of the public and the effect of the increased tuition on enrollment and retention.

He reduced the N150,000 tuition fee paid by students at the Kaduna State University by 30 per cent to N105,000.

He has now ordered the university not to impose any other levy on its students.

