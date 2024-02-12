The Association of Table Water Producers says it will suspend production in all water-producing factories in Enugu State because of the “unbearable” high cost of production.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairperson of the association, Enugu State Chapter, Tony Edike, and the Secretary, Clems Nwamadi, on Sunday, in Enugu.

The statement was issued after members of the Enugu State chapter of the association held an emergency meeting in Enugu, on 8 February, on the challenges confronting all members of the association.

It said from Monday, 12 February to Thursday, 15 February, all table water producers in Enugu State, including sachets and pet bottles, are required to down tools and suspend production.

“This is to enable us to seek a workable solution to the many challenges being faced by our members,” the statement stated.

“The current harsh economic situation in the country, especially as it affects materials and other logistics for the production of sachet water in the state, was critically reviewed.

“After hours of deliberations on the overwhelming challenges being encountered by Association of Table Water Producers members, especially the over 500 per cent increase in the prices of raw materials and other factors of production, we have to come to this decision.

“Following the 500 per cent increase in the prices of raw materials, which include nylon, parking bags, purifying materials, procurement of water from boreholes located outside the city, diesel, high electricity tariff, haulage/transportation and other maintenance and staff costs, we had to close shop.

“Also, the upward review of various fees charged by both agencies of the state and local governments within our areas of operations is also a factor,” it said.

The statement stated that the association after receiving field reports from various zones, indicated that many producers had shut down their factories because of the high cost of materials and other production challenges that had increased their rate.

Members of the association in the state also resolved that a bag of sachet water would be sold at N300 from 16 February “to enable the producers to sustain their operations and rescue their businesses/investments from total collapse”.

Any member who violates the resolution is to pay a fine of N200,000 per truck caught by the association’s task force, according to the statement.

“Members are advised to mobilise their staff during the period of the factory shutdown to clean up their equipment and keep their environment clean as the task force will soon embark on factory inspection to ensure that members comply with standard operating procedures.”

The statement appealed to the understanding of dealers and consumers.

With taps no longer flowing in many homes, millions of Nigerians rely on sachet water to meet their need for water consumption daily.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

