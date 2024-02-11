The Ondo State Police Command has ordered the deployment of special squads to the Akunu Akoko area of the state to rescue some kidnap victims and arrest their abductors.

The victims were reportedly abducted on Friday evening by kidnappers in an area between Akunu Akoko and Iyere.

The travellers, who were in an 18-seater bus, were taken away into the forest. But the driver was shot dead.

It was gathered that a little girl was left behind by the kidnappers, apparently in a bid to avoid slowing down their escape.

Though a combined team of police, soldiers and hunters arrived at the scene and promptly began combing the bushes, no trace of the kidnappers has been found.

A statement by the state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, on Sunday, said personnel drawn from various tactical units, led by the Special Anti-kidnapping Squad, have also been briefed and deployed to the area for the rescue of victims and possible arrest of suspects.

“The command has however enjoined the people of the state and the general motoring public not to panic, insisting that the incident was an isolated case, which does not determine the security status of the state,” she said.

Early in January, a couple travelling along the Akure/Ikere highway was abducted by bandits.

Another traveller also managed to escape a kidnap attempt along the same route within the same period.

In the same month, a suspected kidnapper allegedly abducted a minor, stuffing her inside a big bag while pretending to be a scavenger in Akure town before he was uncovered and arrested.

The development has given rise to tension among residents over a likely resurgence of kidnapping in the state.

Amotekun Corps in the state had paraded some suspects involved in the act in recent times, with a promise to stem its tide and other violent crimes.

The corps had, under the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, demanded the use of automatic rifles to enable it to tackle the bandits who were well-armed with lethal weapons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

