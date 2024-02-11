The founder of the Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Afe Babalola SAN, has urged President Bola Tinubu to probe how the country borrowed several trillions of Naira and what the money was used for.

He also advised President Tinubu to seek counsel from former President Olusegun Obasanjo on how his administration went about seeking debt relief for the country, as well as how it managed to get huge debt cancellation.

The legal icon stated this at the weekend during the 6th Induction ceremony of the institution’s Medical Doctors 2023 Graduating set, made up of 161 medical doctors, held at ABUAD campus.

No fewer than 161 medical doctors graduated with a 100 per cent pass rate, just as 12 got distinctions, while the overall best-graduating student made five distinctions.

“We are one of the heaviest debtors in the world. Let us investigate how we incurred several trillion of Naira as debts. What did we use the money for? I can assure you that the money is in the pockets of some people.

“Let us call on Obasanjo again to advise President Bola Tinubu on how he went about seeking debt forgiveness. He went round to tell the creditors to reduce the indebtedness and they did,” Mr Babalola said.

Speaking on the continuous migration of young people abroad, Mr Babalola said the youths should be encouraged to stay back and build the country, adding that certain things must be done to discourage the youths from leaving in droves.

“The Japa syndrome is a new development in the country. This syndrome has to stop and the only way to stop it is to increase the salaries and wages of workers, which in my own case I did by increasing the salary of my workers by 35 percent.

“Nigeria should be advised to produce. Something urgent has to be done with the kidnappings and the killing of innocent people. Farmers have left the farms because of kidnappings. Something must also be done to the indebtedness of the country.

“There are lots of issues, the value of the Naira is getting worse. No employment. The prices of goods and services are getting very high by the day. These are issues that must be addressed before we can stop Japa. So that young men and women could stay back in the country and help to develop it,” he added

Meanwhile, the ABUAD founder has disclosed that the institution would set up a Museum that would contain a Hall of Fame where the names of students who distinguished themselves in their callings and those who contributed to their Alma mata would be emblazoned.

“I am looking forward to seeing the names of many of you in that hall of fame in the near future. From the quality of education, leadership and entrepreneurial training we have inculcated in you here, there are no earthly reasons why some of you, sooner than later, will not be on the list of National Honours and National Merit Award Winners. Indeed, I see some of you picking the baton of the Nobel Peace Prize. Incidentally, Medicine is an area where this is easily attainable,” Mr Babalola said.

