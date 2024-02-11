After receiving an official confirmation of events, President Bola Tinubu receives with shock and deep distress the news of the passing of Herbert Wigwe, top banker and entrepreneur, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, OFR, former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, along with members of the Wigwe family.

Herbert Wigwe, CON, was the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc and founder of the How Foundation.

President Tinubu mourns these exceptional Nigerian business leaders and describes their passing as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.”

The President condoles with the Wigwe and Ogunbanjo families, the business community, and all those impacted by this harrowing incident.

President Tinubu prays for the peaceful repose of the departed and asks God Almighty to comfort the multitude of Nigerians who are grieving and the families of the deceased at this deeply agonizing moment.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 11, 2024

