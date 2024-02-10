Police officers engaged suspected armed kidnappers in a shootout in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, killing many of them, an official has announced.

The leader of the armed group, Musa Wada, was one of those killed in the shootout on Friday, police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi wrote in a Saturday statement.

Mr Adejobi said the armed bandits engaged the police operatives in a gun battle that lasted for about 30 minutes in the Mpape area of Abuja.

He said the kidnappers were located and neutralised by the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Bureau – Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT), acting on strong intelligence.

Some members of the gang were brutally injured with bullet wounds during the battle while a police officer also sustained bullet wounds.

The police said the kidnappers’ camp was destroyed during the operation.

Friday’s shootout occurred a day after another suspected kidnapper, Abubakar Wada, who was said to be an associate of Musa Wada, was killed in a separate shootout.

Abuja has witnessed several cases of kidnappings in recent weeks leading to calls for the improvement in security in the Nigerian capital.

Read the full statement by the police below.

PRESS RELEASE

POLICE NEUTRALIZE NOTORIOUS WANTED KIDNAPPERS, DESTROY CAMPS IN MPAPE

In the early hours of February 9, 2024, around 2.40am, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Bureau – Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT), acting on intelligence, successfully attacked, neutralized and eliminated many notorious kidnappers including the kidnapping kingpin identified as Musa Wada (Sabo) Magaji, in an operation conducted around Mpape, Abuja. The team also destroyed the camps of the dreaded kidnappers who have been thorns in the flesh of Abuja residents in recent times.

The armed bandits engaged the police operatives in a gun battle that lasted for about 30 minutes, which left many of the bandits fatally injured, while one of the police operatives sustained bullet wounds.

This significant achievement follows closely on the heels of the neutralization of Abubakar Wada, an associate of Musa Wada, on February 8, 2024, who served as a lead to their hideout. Musa Wada, aka Sabo, was the mastermind behind numerous kidnappings for ransom activities plaguing areas including Mpape and Bwari in the FCT; Kagarko in Kaduna; Masaka, and Nukun Village in Nasarawa State. His modus operandi involved identifying wealthy targets and mobilizing armed gangs to carry out abductions for ransom.

The successful raid on their hideout, situated on the outskirts of Mpape Hills, was conducted by the brave men of the FIB-IRT through a surprise assault, resulting in the elimination of these notorious criminals. Additionally, items recovered from the hideout include mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, charms, and hard drugs, which are crucial pieces of evidence aiding ongoing investigations. Efforts are on to recover additional arms and ammunition and other equipment they use for their nefarious operations.

The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and will continue to employ proactive measures to dismantle criminal networks and bring perpetrators of heinous crimes to justice, against all odds.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA

10th February, 2024

This is coming third this week, the Police had also killed the leader of a group of kidnappers terrorizing Abuja on Monday.

On the 5th of February 2024, operatives of the DFI-IRT got information about the hideout of the notorious bandit group which was led by Isa Dei-Dei. They were traced to the suburb of the FCT and immediately proceeded to the location for possible arrest. Mr Adejobi stated on Friday.

He said the bandit upon sighting the police fled into the bush. He said police operatives chased them while a gun duel ensued between them. The gang leader, Isa Dei-Dei was consequently killed in the process, while others escaped with serious injuries from gunshots.

The police further encouraged the public to be vigilant and report anybody who demanded gun wound treatment in any hospital in the city.

Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria witnessed a surge of criminal attacks in the early hours of January ranging from kidnapping and other. Following these attacks by kidnappers and bandits in the FCT, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun in order to curtail the insecurity launched a Special Intervention Squad (SIS) in the FCT to tackle the rising insurgency.

The new FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh, upon assuming office on Friday, February 2, also charged the heads of the tactical units of the FCT Police command to fish out every black spot and kidnappers’ den in the territory and take the fight to them as soon as possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

