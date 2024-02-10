The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, conducted the Local Government Delegates Election in Edo State, ahead of the party’s 22 February governorship primary in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegates’ congress took place simultaneously across the 18 local government areas of the state, except in Etsako Central.

The party had on 4 February conducted the ward delegates election and Etsako Central was cancelled because of alleged abduction of nine electoral officers.

The NAN correspondent who monitored the election at Oredo Local Government Area reports that 35 delegates voted while one was absent.

The congress was conducted by two PDP officials namely Owolabi Kayode and Farida Umar from the national headquarters, and monitored by officials of the INEC.

At the end of the exercise, Osaro Idah emerged the elected delegate for the Oredo Local Government Area.

Other two aspirants, Martins Osakue and Aguebor Sunday, were absent.

Owolabi Kayode, who declared Idah as the elected delegate, commended the delegates for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

He described the exercise as one of the best, as it was devoid of rancour.

At Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Solomon Idehen emerged winner with 28 votes.

Addressing reporters at the Western Boys High School, Yusuf Bukhari, a member of the PDP, described the congress as the best ever conducted by the party since 1999.

According to him, INEC needs to copy the way PDP has conducted its delegates election for Nigeria to move forward.

At Eghosa Grammar School, the venue for Egor Local Government Area, the exercise was peaceful as party faithful elected Odion Olaye to represent them.

READ ALSO: Edo PDP demands cancellation of ward delegates election results

A chieftain of PDP in the area, Festus Omoregbe lauded the delegates election. He described it as the best ever conducted by the party.

Eighteen delegates are to be elected across the 18 local government areas in the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

