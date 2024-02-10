The police said they have arrested 814 suspects, rescued 107 kidnap victims and recovered 166 firearms within the first seven weeks of the year.

Read the full statement below.

PRESS RELEASE

IGP MEETS STRATEGIC POLICE MANAGERS, ROLLS OUT POLICE ACHIEVEMENTS IN 7 WEEKS; 814 VIOLENT CRIMINAL SUSPECTS ARRESTED, 107 KIDNAPPED VICTIMS RESCUED

As Police Make Vital Recoveries of Exhibits, Including from Petroleum Related, Cyber Crimes; Prepares for 14th BIPOGA, Police Award Night.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, at the monthly Police Conference with Strategic Police Managers comprising members of the Force Management Team, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police and Heads of Tactical Units, highlighted significant milestones attained by the Nigeria Police Force in the past 7 weeks, demonstrating a relentless commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

During this period, the NPF has made remarkable strides in combating violent crimes. Notably, a total of 814 violent criminal suspects have been apprehended, disrupting criminal networks and bringing perpetrators to justice. Additionally, the diligent efforts of the NPF have led to the successful rescue of 107 kidnapped victims, and the recovery of 166 sophisticated firearms, 1,074 various ammunition, and 41 vehicles. The IGP highlighted some of the successes to include the arrest of 3 notorious kidnappers in the FCT; 9 suspects in connection to attacks on Mangu, Plateau State; rescue of kidnapped victims in the FCT, Rivers, Ekiti, and Kwara States amongst others.

Furthermore, the IGP acknowledged the efforts of the NPF Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) to calming the tension associated with explosion risks in prone areas across the country, as well as the efforts of the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC) in clamping down on individuals and groups engaged in cyber related crimes to the tune of over 36 billion Naira.

The IGP similarly noted that the strategic deployments of the NPF during the just concluded run-off/bye elections across 26 states of the Federation paid off as 14 suspects were arrested, including 2 public officials for election related offences, while 1 pistol was recovered, and a thug was lynched by members of the public. He stated that the arrested suspects will be handed over to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) upon conclusion of investigations in line with extant legal provisions.

Also, the IGP urged senior officers to encourage their subordinates with the aptitude for sports to participate at the forthcoming 14th Biennial Police Games (BIPOGA), themed “OLUYOLE 2024,” set to be held in Ibadan, Oyo State, from February 24th to March 2nd, 2024. He equally assured that the forthcoming Police Week/Award Ceremony would serve as an avenue to recognize officers who have exhibited bravery and dedication in upholding peace and safety.

The Inspector General of Police has expressed the resoluteness of the NPF in its mission to foster a safe and secure environment conducive to national development.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA

8th February, 2024

