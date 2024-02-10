The Ondo State Police Command has identified and arrested its officers caught in a viral video extorting money from young people in Akure, the state capital.

The officers are currently facing a probe by the Police Complaints Response Unit, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya.

A social media influencer and youth advocate, Oluyemi Fasipe, had raised the alarm on his X (formerly Twitter) page @YemieFash on Thursday on the activities of a group of police officers involved in extorting young people in the state.

“There is a particular unit of the @OndoPoliceNg called SIS. They are notorious for randomly arresting young people, profiling them, and extorting money from them.

“They don’t use police vehicles and don’t wear police uniforms. This incident happened today, and I have reported it to the state PRO and also notified the @PoliceNG_CRU. I am deliberately bringing it to your attention for proper follow-up. Thank you,” Mr Fasipe wrote.

Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya, while responding to PREMIUM TIMES inquiries, confirmed the incident and said the affected officers have been identified.

“They have been identified and the case is being handled administratively,” she said.

She added that disciplinary actions would be taken where necessary, adding that the CRU of the command was handling it at the moment.

The command had earlier warned its officers against involvement in acts that would bring the force into disrepute, vowing to sanction any officer involved in dubious activities.

