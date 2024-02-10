Three police officers in mufti allegedly shot at a vehicle along Iwo-Osogbo Road in Osun State, South-west Nigeria, earlier violating a police operational directive barring police operatives from road patrols when duty demands that they be in mufti.

The incident reportedly took place around 2 February, just days after the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was said to have emphasised the standing directive on the conduct expected of police officers in mufti.

The unidentified police officers were seen in a viral video clip with each carrying a rifle at a location somewhere along the Iwo-Osogbo Road.

Each of them was dressed in mufti and crested police aprons worn on top of their shirts.

They were seen in the video clip walking away from a Yoruba-speaking driver who could be heard but not seen accusing them of shooting at his tyre.

Details of the circumstances leading to the incident were not given. But a group of people was seen gathered at the scene while the driver shouted on top of his voice calling the police officers thieves.

An X user, Arilekola Saheed, in his post commenting on the viral video on 3 February, wrote,“This is getting out of hand and actions must be taken with immediate effect. Iwo to Osogbo road again.”

The X user, who described himself as a politician in his bio on the platform, added, “This incident happened yesterday afternoon and the case was reported to us. Let’s keep sharing this until it gets to the necessary authorities i.e Commissioner of Police.”

Another X user, Raji Abeeb, tagged the Force PRO, @Princemoye1, in a post pointing out that “this just happened few days ago. Iwo-Osogbo road. Not in uniform and they shot their tyre.”

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in his response to the post on X said the IGP had warned police officers against bearing arms while in mufti for undercover activities.

“The IGP issues the warning on Thursday during the IGP’s Conference with police strategic commanders. And this must be re-echoed, by all. Thanks,” he wrote.

But the Osun State Command Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, did not answer our reporter’s calls seeking his comment on the incident on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Adejobi recently rechoed the ban on police officers in mufti from using heavy weapons while on undercover duties.

“You will recall that we have ordered and announced that any policeman embarking on routine patrol or stop and search must be in uniform, properly dressed, and easily identified. It’s not ideal to carry out a stop and search in mufti,” Mr Adejobi wrote on his X account in January.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

