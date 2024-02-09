The Katsina State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Zainab Musawa, on Thursday, said the state government is considering creating a special court to prosecute gender violence offenders in the state.

Ms Musawa, who spoke during an interview with selected journalists in Katsina, said the state government was disturbed by the rate of sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

“We have launched collaborative partnerships with some law enforcement agencies, government institutions, with ministries. We are in discussions with the High Court about opening a gender-based violence court where the VAP law will be used directly, timeline. We are in discussions with the police too and the CP has promised to help in tackling gender-based violence. We intend to bring the crime rate low.

“The ministry has launched a Gender-Based Violence Centre, we also have a helpline for victims to call to report cases of violence not only against you but others. It’s for both males and females and we’ve recorded a lot of cases. We’ve solved some of these cases and we’ve taken some to the appropriate authorities,” she said.

She said some of the achievements the ministry recorded include getting ample data on women cooperative groups, passage, assent and domestication of violence against persons (VAP), and meeting World Bank women empowerment criteria, among others.

Women empowerment

The commissioner said the state government through her ministry has registered 400,000 individual women from 7,000 cooperative groups to benefit from women empowerment programmes.

Ms Musawa said the state government is reviving four centres including the Ajiwa Pottery Centre, Daura Bakery Centre, Kankia oil extraction and Malumfashi grain processing centres to empower more women in the state.

“The State Government is making effort on a lot of women empowerment programmes in the state, especially on agriculture and SME.

“I assure you that women will always form a percentage on the total figure of any state, federal and World Bank empowerment that would come to the state.

“We are also going to leverage the World Bank empowerment project. And this is a grant that’s going to be provided. It’s about N60,000 for each to be financially included,” Ms Musawa said.

The commissioner said the grant to be provided would cover educational and health support for the benefitting women across the 34 local government areas in the state.

