The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has signed the Oyo State electricity regulatory commission bill into law.

Mr Makinde, while signing the bill on Friday, said the law will enable the state to generate, transmit and distribute electricity within the state.

He said that with the law, residents will have the authority to hold the state government accountable on the issue of electricity supply.

The Governor noted that the step was in tandem with the demand for fiscal federalism.

‘‘As promised earlier in the week, I signed the Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission Bill into law today. This law will enable Oyo State to generate, transmit and distribute electricity within the State.

‘‘In my remarks during the signing, I said amendments of the constitution like these are what we mean when we advocate for fiscal federalism. In years to come, as we work towards energy sufficiency, our people can hold state governments accountable on the issue of electricity supply,” he added.

